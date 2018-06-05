Summer sales

Vacation season is here and that means it’s time to stock up on some warm-weather essentials. Many different items tend to go on sale in June, as retailers look to capitalize on people who have recreation on their minds.

According to DealNews, outdoor goods tend to go on sale in June, providing a great opportunity for outdoors enthusiasts to stock up on camping, fishing and hiking supplies.

For those planning to tackle projects around the house this summer, June also is a good month to purchase tools. If the kitchen needs revamping, invest in new dishware, which also tends to go on sale at the onset of summer.

If getting away from home is the goal, expect sales on cruise vacations in June so you can sail off into the sunset without breaking the bank.

Movie passes may be discounted to entice film lovers to see the latest summer blockbusters. Dinner and a movie may be traditional, but it still makes for a perfect summer date night.