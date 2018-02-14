Feeling secure at home is a priority for many people. Many people consider installing security systems in their homes to improve their sense of well-being. Whether one owns or rents, individuals may be surprised to learn that do-it-yourself security systems can be savvy investments.

The right system can help people protect their belongings and their families, but sorting through the various security systems on the market can be a daunting task. While full-service setups that include professional installation and monitoring are available, some homeowners may want to investigate the highly customizable DIY kits now available. Some include personal monitoring, while others are self-install technologies with professional monitoring.

Before getting started, homeowners and renters can ask themselves a few questions to help narrow down their options.

What is your budget? Professional installation and monitoring will likely cost more than DIY kits.

How large is the home?

Are you tech-savvy?

How frequently are you out of the home on vacation or extended trips?

Do you desire emergency response?

Do you want an entire package or just some deterrent devices?

Once men and women have answered these questions, it’s time to start shopping. Here are some DIY security system items that may be of interest.

Smart home security systems. These home security systems connect to a home’s Wi-Fi network so they can be monitored and controlled using a smartphone app. Others may be accessed through an application on the internet. It is important to look for a system that has the extra security of technology that is not easily hacked.

Security cameras. Some people may only want to watch the inside and outside of their residences. It can take mere minutes to set up wireless security cameras around the house. These devices connect to a Wi-Fi network and give customers free access to a constant stream of video. Some systems make it easy for homeowners to listen in on what’s going on at home and even talk to anyone within the camera’s range. Others can be paired with cloud storage for recording video.

Professionally monitored. Residents who are away from home frequently or are too busy to constantly monitor security systems may like the peace of mind of professionally monitored kits. Services like Frontpoint, Link Interactive and Scout are just three that have affordable starter kits and video monitoring. Monitored alarm systems can be set to call the police or other emergency services if necessary.

Entry-level or advanced systems. Entry-level systems typically include a few door and window sensors, a motion detector and a hub that communicates with these sensors. This may be enough for someone in an apartment or small house. More extensive systems may include additional sensors, door locks, garage door openers, surveillance cameras, lights, sirens, and even water and smoke detectors.

Do-it-yourself security systems represent a new wave to safeguard one’s belongings and family. Kits continue to evolve and have become more seamless than ever.