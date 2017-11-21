Wesley Cox: We will have for our Thanksgiving watermelon, celery, cow meat, bananas, and cookies that Grandma makes. We will drink milk. FIrst thing we will do is cook the cow meat in the oven for 9 minutes for 48 degrees. We will get the watermelon cold and then cut it up. Peel the bananas and eat. Put peanut butter on the celery. Grandma will bring her famous cookies. She is a good cook. People coming to my dinner are Mrs. Wandschneider, my cousins, Grandmas and Grandpas, Mom, Dad, my sister and maybe my brothers.

Mason Stroh: For Thanksgiving we will have vanilla cake, turkey, mashed potatoes, jello, water and pop to drink. We will cook the turkey on the stove for 10 minutes. Just mash the potatoes. Mom will make the jello. My grandma, grandpa, mom, dad and my sister will be at our dinner.

Haylee Grote: We will have turkey, chicken noodle soup and bread for our Thanksgiving. We will drink water. Mom will fix the turkey. She knows how. We will buy bread. Mom knows how to make soup. We will have mom, dad and my sisters for our Thanksgiving meal.

Morgan Stocks: Our Thanksgiving feast we will have turkey, mashed potatoes with corn in it, grapes and rice sometimes. We will drink milk. To get our meal ready we first need to shoot the turkey. Cook it in the oven for 5 minutes. Make sure it is hot. Then you eat it. Cook the potatoes. Then mash it up. You have corn on the cob and scrape it off. My aunt, uncle, Grandma and Grandpa, my other aunt, Mom, Dad and sister will be at our meal.

Avery Weber: We will have pumpkin pie and ice cream, turkey, raw carrots, mixed vegetables, blueberries and apples for our meal. We will drink milk. To prepare for our meal we will need to get some pumpkin and put it in the pie crust that you buy. Put the turkey in the oven in a hot oven. I don’t know how long. Buy the carrots, vegetables and blueberries and apples at the store. You pay for them and then you can eat them. The people at my Thanksgiving will be Mom, Dad, Grandma and Grandpa, my brother and my cousins, my aunts and uncles.

Olivia Schildroth: For Thanksgiving we will have turkey and mashed potatoes, plus water to drink. Cook the turkey on the grill for one hour. Cook the potatoes in the oven. Then eat them. My mom, dad, my brother and my grandma will be at our Thanksgiving.

Hannah Gasco: We will have turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, broccoli, and pumpkin muffins. We will drink apple juice. Make the turkey on the stove.Cook for a long time. Mom will make the mashed potatoes. Cook the broccoli. The pumpkin muffins was a mix. The stuff was added. My sister or my mom will make them. My friends, Grandma and Grandpa, and my family who live with me will be at our Thanksgiving meal.

Isabella Bistline: We are having turkey, strawberries and nothing else. We had milk. Cook the turkey by putting it in the oven for a short time and at a medium temperature. Cut off the stems from the strawberries. Then eat them. I will have Grandma, Grandpa, my friends, Mom, Dad, my sister and brothers will be at our meal.

Jeorjia Brustkern: For Thanksgiving we will have watermelon, ham, raw carrots, grapes, apples, chicken, lettuce, salad and oranges. We will drink coconut water. To make our meal we will put ham in a pan. Cook the ham for 55 minutes in a hot oven. Put BBQ on the chicken after you cook it in the oven with the ham. Cut the watermelon and the apples. Then we can eat it. Grandma, Grandpa, Uncle Nickie, Mom, Dad, Chris, my brother and sister will be at our meal.

Delanie Frost: Our Thanksgiving we will have chicken, salad made of fruit, chocolate cake with chocolate frosting and fruit punch to drink. We will cook the chicken in the oven for 20 minutes or maybe 11. Put lettuce, pineapple and vegetables with ranch dressing. Make cake with chocolate, sugar, salt, dry ingredients with wet ingredients. Mix it up. Put in the oven for 20 minutes. Then it’s done. Buy the bucket of frosting. It’s better than homemade. Mom, Dad, my brothers, my sister, uncle and aunt and the rest of my family will be at our Thanksgiving.

Laura Dutler: We will have chicken and mashed potatoes. For our drink we will have water and pop. Make the chicken in the oven. Cook for 25 minutes. Make sure it is hot. Smash the potatoes after you cook them. My grandmas and uncles, cousins, Mom, Dad and my brother will be at our Thanksgiving meal.

Isaiah Johnson: For Thanksgiving we will have, apples, ham, turkey, steak, apples, Roman noodles, ham and cheese sandwiches, macaroni and cheese, chicken and french fries. We will have grape juice, kool-aid, apple juice, milk and orange juice. Cook the ham and cheese sandwiches on the grill. Cold ham so we don’t cook it. Cook the turkey and the chicken in the oven for 4-5 minutes. Follow the directions on the box for the macaroni and cheese and the noodles. Put the french fries on a silver pan in the oven for a short time in a hot oven. I will have my cousin, Dad, my aunts, grandparents, my uncles, my sister and brother at our meal.

Phineas Beermann: Our Thanksgiving meal will be turkey, corn, casserole and pecan bars. We will drink lemonade. First we have to buy the turkey. Cook it in the oven for 6 or 7 minutes. Husk the corn. Boil it and eat it with butter and salt on it. Grandma makes the casserole. Grandma makes the pecan bars. My family, my cousins, my aunt and uncle will be at our Thanksgiving.

Gabriel Gasco: We are having chicken, bread and grapes-red ones for our Thanksgiving meal. We will drink soda. We will need to cook the chicken in the oven for 10 minutes. Buy the bread. Buy the grapes and wash them. Eat them. Mom, Dad, brothers, sisters, Grandma and Grandpa will be at our meal.

Ethan Grimm: Our Thanksgiving meal will be chocolate chip ice cream, turkey, chicken, potatoes-mashed with gravy, noodles, meatballs, bananas, chicken nuggets, fries and hot dogs in a bun. We will drink lemonade, milk, chocolate milk and water. Microwave the turkey. Make it burnt. Grill the chicken. Cook potatoes in oven for 5 minutes. Hot dogs on a stick on the fire. Make meatball from chicken, venison and juice. Put on a stick over a fire. Buy the bananas, vanilla ice cream. Put chocolate in cone and add ice cream with chocolate chips. The guests will be Grandma, Grandpa, Mom, Brian, sisters and brothers, Cole and James’ Dad.

Darrius Wallace: For Thanksgiving we will be having pizza-cheese and chicken patties with ketchup on it. We will have root beer or sprite to drink. We need to make pizza dough, put sauce and cheese on it. Put in oven and let it bake. 59 minutes or 1 hour till it is hot and warm all over. Buy the chicken patties at grocery store. Bake in oven. The guests will be friends and my cousins.

Linkyn Vaughn: We will have turkey and mashed potatoes. We will drink apple juice. Mom will fix the turkey cause she knows how. Cook the potatoes. Put butter on them. We will have Grandma, Mom, Dad, Grandpa and my brother at our Thanksgiving meal.

Madilyn Schmitz: For Thanksgiving we will have turkey, chicken, pears and apples. We will drink milk. Put stuffing in the turkey and put it in the oven for 2-3 minutes at a warm temperature. Buy the chicken and cook it in the oven with the turkey. Grandma, Grandpa, cousins, Levi, Matt and Will, Mom, Dad, brother and Rocky my dog will be our meal.

Kinley Bowling: We will have turkey, vegetables and chocolate heart candy. We will drink apple juice. Dad goes hunting and he shoots the turkey and Mom fixes the turkey. She bakes the turkey in the oven. Grandma, Grandpa, brother, little sister and Mom and Dad will be at our Thanksgiving meal.

Liam Northland: For our Thanksgiving we will have cheese filled pizza, turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, pizza and ice cream. We will drink apple cider and have smoothies. To fix our dinner we will get pizza from Pizza Hut. We will cook the turkey in the oven for 50 minutes. Cook the potatoes in microwave then mash them, then put gravy on them. We will buy ice cream and eat it with Christmas tree cookies. My cousins, uncles, aunts, mom, dad and brother will be at our Thanksgiving meal.

Fletcher Keegan: We are having turkey, chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, french fries and fish. We will drink orange juice and lemonade. We will buy the turkey and chicken at Sam’s Club and it will be warmed by a light and fire. Mash the potatoes with a fork. Get the french fries and fish hot. We will have Grandma and Grandpa, cousins, aunts and uncles, sisters, mom, dad and me.

Jamie Hickok: For Thanksgiving we are having turkey, apples, bananas, cheesy green beans and potatoes. We will drink water and milk. To prepare our meal put juice in the turkey. Put the turkey in a roaster. Cook in in the kitchen on the counter. Plug it in. Cook cheesy green beans in a bag in the microwave for 2 minutes. Cook the potatoes in a pan on the stove. Grandma, Grandpa, Aunty Corina, Aerie, Heaven, Noah and Hunter will be at our feast.

Kenley Hoover: Mashed potatoes, corn and turkey are what we are having to eat. We will drink water and milk. To prepare our meal take the corn out of the freezer and put it in a pan on the stove and cook it until it is hot. Put mashed potatoes in microwave until it is hot. They are potatoes from the night before. Take the turkey out of the bag and put it on a large pan and cook it for a couple of minutes until it beeps then take it out of the oven and let it set for a couple of minutes to cool off. Grandma, Grandpa, and all the people that we know in Iowa, aunts, uncles and friends that live in Iowa will be at our meal.

Brooklynn Garcia: For our Thanksgiving meal we are having chicken, french fries, meat, apples, bananas, carrots, raspberries and strawberries, cake and ice cream. We will drink water, juice, chocolate milk and shakes. To prepare the meal I will cut the chicken up, put it on a pan and put in the oven. Turn it on cook for 10 minutes. Then take it out when it’s done. Fries will cook on a pan on top of oven. Carrots cut up. Apples cut up. Bananas cut up and put in a bowl. Bake the chocolate cake. The people at my meal will be me, mom, dad, mom’s friends, dad’s friends, my friends, sister’s friends, and that’s all.

Aliyah Good: For Thanksgiving we will have turkey, pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes with gravy and corn. We will drink juice. We put the turkey in the crock pot. I’m not sure how long it will cook. Maybe 5 hours. My dad will take the potatoes and smashes them after he peels them. We get gravy from the store. We usually get corn on the cob and cut it off. We buy the pumpkin pie. My papa Jerry, my uncle Eric, Mom, my big and little brothers will be at our Thanksgiving meal.

Jack Abrahamson: We will have Wendy’s, Burger King, some turkey, ice cream, chocolate and chocolate cake for Thanksgiving dinner. We will have soda, juice and pop to drink. Dad will make the turkey. He’ll buy it and cook it in his oven. Ashley will go get food from Wendy’s and Burger King. Nana will make the chocolate cake. She’ll go to Walmart and buy the chocolate cake and get the chocolate frosting. Monica, Ashley, Dad, me, Michael, Evan, Malcolm, Ethan and Seth will be there.

Dante Baker: We will have turkey, fish, broccoli and deer steaks for Thanksgiving dinner. We’ll have mint ice cream for dessert. We’ll probably have milk and juice to drink. Borge will cook the turkey on a grill. My mom will probably cook the fish on a pan. My sister will make the deer steaks on the grill. We’ll cook the broccoli on the stove. Borge, Mom, me, Kerry, Chris and all of my sisters and brothers will be there.

Kaeden Cluff: We will have turkey, grapes, lettuce, apples and cake for Thanksgiving dinner. We will have water and Sprite to drink. My mom will make the turkey. She’ll cook it in the oven for one minute. We’ll put ranch on the lettuce. We will have apple cake that my mom will make. Mom, Joe, Camren, Kinsley and me will be there.

Peyton Engel: We will have turkey, meat and lettuce for Thanksgiving dinner. We will drink water. My dad will make the turkey. He will stir it up and then he cuts it up. Sometimes he’ll put something inside of it. He’ll stir with his right hand and put salt on it with his left hand. He cooks the meat and leaves it in the oven for like 5 minutes. He will cut the lettuce up. My cousins, their mom and dad, my mom, dad and sister will be there.

Ethan Gardner: We will have chicken, stuffing, carrots and potatoes for Thanksgiving dinner. We will have juice and water to drink. Dad will make the chicken in the oven for maybe 20 minutes. Mom will make the stuffing. She gets is from the store, then she warms it up. She cooks the carrots and potatoes on the oven.

Kaiden Good: We will have turkey, chicken, meat, corn, noodles for Thanksgiving dinner. We’ll have ice cream for a snack and apple pie for dessert. We will have Coca-Cola to drink. We will warm the meat up hot and make it in big squares. We will warm up the corn to warm, warm up the noodles hot and warm the apple pie up hot in the oven. Mom, Dad, my uncle, my cousins, my grandpa, and Morgan and me will be there.

Jocelyn Hora: We will have turkey, french toast, fish, potatoes and corn for Thanksgiving dinner. We will have cupcakes for dessert. We will have pop, maybe milk and some gatorade to drink. My grandma Judy and Grandpa Mark will make the turkey. I think they’ll put some meat inside it and some cheese in it. They’ll put it in the pan and heat it up and after it cooks they’ll put it in the oven. My mom and I will make the french toast. We’ll make up the batter, but all of the ingredients are secret. You dip the bread in it, then put it in the pan. Then you put butter on both sides and syrup on one side, then heat it up in the microwave for three seconds. Grandma Judy and my mom will make everything else. My Aunt Brandy, my mom, Ethan, my Grandma Judy and Grandpa Mark and my dad will be there.

Hannah Grote: We will have potatoes, corn, turkey and pie for Thanksgiving dinner. I’m not sure what kind of pie we will have. We will have water or milk to drink. Mom will make the turkey in the oven. My grandma might cook the pie. We’ll make the corn in the microwave and make potatoes in a pan. Mom, Grandpa, Grandma, my sisters, Dad and my cousins will be there.

Remmi Hager: We will have chicken and turkey, meatloaf, roast beef, roast beef chicken, broccoli, carrots and apple pie for Thanksgiving dinner. We will have water, milk and V-8 juice to drink. Dad will make our dinner. He’s going to shoot a turkey, take all of the skin and feathers off, then he’ll cook it and we’ll eat it. For the meatloaf, he gets chicken and he chops it up, then cooks it in a pan in the oven. For the roast beef chicken, he puts the chicken in the turkey and the roast beef in the chicken. He has a bag of broccoli and he puts it in a pan on the stove. He has some pie and he puts and apple on the top. My dad’s sister, my mom’s mom and dad, Evie, Seamus and his sister Sloane, Ava and Ryder, Shane, my uncle and my aunt, my mom and dad, Ripley and Calvin, Grandma Ninny and Grandpa John will all be there.

Alyza Harting-Radke: We will have a turkey, salad, a cake, ice cream, brownies, goldfish, graham crackers and apples for Thanksgiving dinner. To drink, we will have apple juice for the kids and water for the adults. Aunt Kylee will make the turkey. She will borrow my grandma Tere’s thing with a can that you put the turkey on, then you cook it. The salad will have lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes and ranch. Grandma Tere will make the cake. It will be vanilla cake with strawberry frosting. My Grandma and Papa will make the brownies. My grandma, my dogs Minnie, Ruby and Roxy, my Grandpa Doug, my Grandma Deb, my Uncle Kota, my mom and Aunt Kylee will be there.

Austin Kirby: We’ll have wild rice, turkey, potatoes, broccoli, carrots, bananas for my brother, apples, cake, cookies and ice cream for Thanksgiving dinner. We’ll have pop, water and apple juice to drink. Grandpa Dan will make the turkey. He will kill it, then pick the feathers off, then cook it. Daddy is going to cook the wild rice. He buys wild rice, gets a pot of water and pours all of it in there, then it cooks until it’s done. Daddy cooks the carrots. Mommy buys the broccoli and it’s frozen and then she warms it up in the microwave. Grandma is going to make the cake. My cousin Mia’s mom, Amanda, is going to make the cookies. My cousin Mia, Hadley, Gus, Mom and Dad will be there.

Garrett Hemsath: We will have turkey, mackies and green beans for Thanksgiving dinner. We’ll have goldfish and donuts for dessert. We will drink juice and water. Grandma will make the turkey. She’ll put the turkey on the stove to cook it. Grandpa will make the mackies. He cooks the noodles, then puts cheese on them. Mommy will make the green beans. She cooks them on the stove. We’ll get the donuts from the cupboard at Grandma’s house. Mara, my baby cousin, Grandma Garrett, Jacob, Micah, Eli, Hayden, Daddy and Mommy will be there.

Anderson Karr: We will have turkey, chicken, bread, meat, broccoli, apples, taco pie, cake and ice cream for Thanksgiving dinner. We’ll have juice, water and milk to drink. Dad will cook the turkey. He’ll put it in the oven for 20 minutes. Dad will cook the chicken and meat in the oven. We’ll buy the bread at the store. Mom will make the broccoli. Grandma Janet will make taco pie. She has pie and she puts chips and cheese in it. Grandma Pat will make the cake. It will be chocolate. Mallory, Layla, me, Charlie, Will, Arden, Tucker, Mom and Dad will be there.

Finley Keegan: We will have some turkey and some meat, mashed potatoes, chips, carrots, broccoli, pineapple and we usually have brownies for Thanksgiving dinner. We will have juice or water to drink. My grandma usually makes dinner. She’ll throw the turkey in a cooking pot and put in a few ingredients. I’m not sure what they are. She mashes the potatoes and puts pepper in them. She buys the carrots and broccoli and we eat them raw. Mom and I make the brownies. We’ll go to my grandma’s house. My cousins, Charlie, Ellie, Mom, Dad, Fletcher and me will be there.

Xavier Medhaug: We will have turkey, potatoes, rice, chicken nuggets, chicken fried steak, spaghetti, kiwi, tater tot casserole, mac-n-cheese and corn on the cob for Thanksgiving dinner. We’ll have some banana cream pie for dessert. It’s my favorite! And some apples. It’s going to be a big feast! To drink, we’ll have chocolate milk and some orange juice, I think, and regular milk, too. Uncle Dennis’s wife will make the turkey. She’ll put it in the stove. She puts cheese and gravy in the potatoes. For the banana cream pie, you put crust at the bottom, cut up bananas, you crush up the banana cream, then put regular cream on top. We’ll go to my Uncle Dennis’s house. He has a box of toys there. My Papa’s other brothers, my bigger cousins, Papa, my mom and brother and I’m going to be there.

Marley Merchant: We’ll have mashed potatoes, a turkey, peas and maybe corn for Thanksgiving dinner. We’ll have cookies dipped in frosting for dessert. We’ll have orange juice, water and milk to drink. My mom is going to make the mashed potatoes. She is going to peel them, then smoosh them up and then put a little bit of milk in them. My dad will make the turkey. He is going to go to Target or Walmart and buy a full turkey. He is going to boil it. My grandma is going to buy the peas and corn and she’ll cook them in her pan mixed together. My grandpa will make peanut butter cookies. My grandma, my uncle, my Aunt Theresa, Eli, maybe my cousin River, my other cousin Wes, my mom, my dad, Quentin, Cody, Keelan, maybe Delaney, Lance, Kaliah and Kinsley will all be there.

Mia Michael: We’ll have turkey, potatoes, carrots, broccoli, cake and pie for Thanksgiving dinner. We’ll have pink lemonade and pop to drink. My mom will make the turkey. She’ll put it in the oven for ten minutes and she’ll know it’s done when the oven beeps. My grandma will make the potatoes, I think. She’ll flatten them, then cook them on the stove. My dad will make the carrots and broccoli. He’ll cook them in the pot. My cousins will make the cake and pie. The cake will have white frosting on top. They will make apple pie. My grandmas, my cousins, my friends, Mom, Dad and my sisters will be there.

Arden Oberhauser: We’ll have turkey, corn and potatoes for Thanksgiving dinner. We’ll have milk and water to drink. Mom will make the turkey. She puts salt on it and cooks it in the oven. She puts butter on the corn. She cuts up the potatoes and makes them raw. My grandpa, Steve, Dane, Mom, Dad and my brother will be there.

Jewel Paine: We’ll have turkey, ham and mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving dinner. We’ll have milk and orange juice to drink. My mom will make dinner. She’ll cook the turkey and ham. She will mash the potatoes. My grandma, my grandpa, my aunt and my uncle and my cousins, my brother, mom and stepdad will be there.

Alayna Rohrbach: We’ll have turkey, stuffing, peas, corn, meatloaf, maybe some fruit, pumpkin pie and maybe some cookies for Thanksgiving dinner. We’ll have juice and pop to drink. My Papa will make the turkey. He’ll get a big turkey from the store and cook it in the oven for 5 minutes. My Aunt Pat will make the stuffing. She’ll get a box of stuffing mix and cook it. Mom will cook the peas and corn. She’ll buy frozen peas and corn from the store and put it in the microwave. Papa will make the meatloaf. He’ll get hamburger at the store and cook it. Aunt Pat will make the pumpkin pie. She’ll get pumpkins and pie crust and put it together for the pie. Mom will make the m&m and chocolate chip cookies. Mom, Dad and Gavin, Molly, Sadie, Grandpa, Grandma, aunts and uncles and all of my cousins will be there.

Izzy Scott: We’ll have a chicken, carrots, some macaroni and cheese and a kid’s meal for Thanksgiving dinner. We’ll have ice cream, a popsicle and brownies for dessert. We’ll have Pepsi and other kinds of drinks. My mom and dad and maybe my brothers and big sister will make dinner. They will buy a chicken from a farm. They ask the farm people to kill it, then they cook it once the blood is off. They are going to buy carrots and cook them in the microwave so we can eat it. To make the mac-n-cheese, they’ll grab a bowl and put it in there. We’ll get a kid’s meal at Walmart. All of my family will be there.

Tucker Smith: We’ll have turkey, potatoes, apples, corn and cake for Thanksgiving dinner. We’ll have pop, milk and juice to drink. Mom and dad will make the turkey. They buy it at the store. They put it in the oven for usually 5 minutes, I think. They will put salt on the potatoes. We will have corn on the cob and they will put it in the microwave to cook it. They will make chocolate cake. My grandpa and grandma, my cousins, my friends, Mom and Dad, Taylen and Terek will be there.

Ivory Weisert: We’ll have pumpkin pie, race car bunnies, mashed potatoes with cheese, chicken, olives, grapes and caramel apples for Thanksgiving dinner. We’ll have flavored water and orange juice to drink. My Aunt Joyce will make the pumpkin pie. She also makes the race car bunnies. You have little gummy bunnies, take apart little cheese crackers and put them on both sides, put whipped cream on graham crackers, then put whipped cream on the bottom of the bunny and put the bunny in the graham crackers. Then you let it sit out for a little bit. She mashes the potatoes, then puts cheese on them. She cooks the chicken in the oven, then cuts it in little squares for the kids. My cousins Marley and Link, my Aunt Joyce, Uncle Dave, my mom, my dad and me will be there.

Taryn Zeien: We’ll have turkey, apple pie, peppers and corn for Thanksgiving dinner. We’ll have juice, pop and water to drink. My Uncle Jeremy might shoot one of the turkeys. Aunt Sarah will cook it in her oven for maybe like 15 minutes. I’m not really sure how long they cook the turkey, so I just guessed. Sarah will make the apple pie. She’ll make a pie, then put apples in it. She’ll cook it in the oven for 9 minutes, I think. We’ll have both raw and cooked peppers. Sarah will cook the corn on the stove. My mom, dad, my sister, Uncle Jeremy and Aunt Sarah and my cousins and maybe some other cousins will be there.