Dr. and Mrs. Palmer will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an Open House from 1-4 PM, Saturday, September 21, at the La Porte City Community Center.

The high school sweethearts, Rick Palmer and Joan Schneider, were married September 19, 1969 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Traer. Their love and devotion for one another is, and will continue to be, a blessing and beautiful example to their children and grandchildren.

Dr. Palmer retired from Chiropractic in 2018 after practicing for 46 years.

Joan was a home maker and Rick’s office assistant. She also refereed volleyball for 29 years and worked at Cedar Valley Bank and Trust for 19 years, retiring in 2016.

They have three children: Aaron and Teri Palmer of Metamora, IL, Jennifer and Andrew Manes of Winona Lake, IN, and Jonathon and Mary Palmer of Whitefish Bay, WI. They have eight grandchildren.