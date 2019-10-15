Join Dakota Graham and family members for a pancake breakfast on Saturday, October 19th from 7-11 AM at Heartland Community Church in La Porte City. The fundraiser breakfast will feature pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage and drink and a freewill donation will be collected. Dakota is raising money to help fund his trip to Junior National Finals Rodeo which will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada in early December.
