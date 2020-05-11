May 17, 2020 was to be the date for 99 Union High School seniors to participate in commencement exercises, a graduation celebration recognizing the accomplishments of the Class of 2020. Social distancing requirements brought on by the COVID-19 crisis, however, prevents this milestone event from being held as scheduled. Instead, Union High School seniors will be honored with a pair of parades that day in Dysart and La Porte City.

At 5 PM, seniors from Dysart, Buckingham, and Traer may participate in a parade that will originate in Dysart. At 6 PM, seniors from La Porte City, Mt. Auburn, Garrison and Washburn have the opportunity to join a parade that will depart from Union High School. In the event of rain, the parades will take place on Monday, May 18, with the Dysart parade beginning at 6 PM and the La Porte City parade at 7 PM.

Details for the La Porte City drive-by celebration include the following:

Parents or a member of the senior’s immediate household can drive the senior along the celebration route.

Vehicles may be decorated in honor of the senior. Please note: Because the parade route in La Porte City includes portions of U.S. Highway 218, the use of golf carts, ATVs and UTVs cannot be permitted.

Participants should meet at the high school 30 minutes before the celebration start time, where they will be given the number of a parking space to park their vehicle until the parade begins.

When arriving at the parade, please have a card or a piece of paper with the following information on it: the senior’s name, name of the senior’s parents, and a sentence about the senior’s future plans. The card will be collected when a parking spot is assigned.

In order for the parade to take place, there are social distancing and other requirements that must be followed. They include:

While at the high school, everyone must remain inside their vehicles.

Community members are encouraged to stand outside and cheer as the parade passes by. They should remain at least six feet apart and should not approach the vehicles in the parade.

Community members who live outside of town are encouraged to reach out to local churches, businesses, and areas around the elementary school and high school to see if they can park and watch the parade. Again, remember to stay at least six feet apart.

All traffic laws must be observed by the drivers in the parade- stopping at stop signs, yielding the right of way, etc.

The La Porte City parade will be live-streamed on The Progress Review Facebook page.