By Olivia Hanson, Reporter

The Bruce Boosters 4-H club has recently made birthday boxes to give to those in need. Each box contained everything a family will need to throw the perfect birthday party for their loved ones – party hats, balloons, banner, plates, napkins, cake mix, candles, frosting and sprinkles. The 24 boxes will be distributed to food banks in La Porte City, Traer, and Vinton; and The Ronald McDonald House in Iowa City.