Patricia Kline, 85, of La Porte City, died Monday, February 18, 2019 at La Porte City Specialty Care. She was born on June 27, 1933 in Birmingham, Alabama, the daughter of John and Rachel (Durham) Mobley.

She married David Kline on February 14, 1959 in Louisville Kentucky, he preceded her in death on October 2, 2008.

Patricia graduated from the University of Kentucky. She was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. She worked as a homemaker. Patricia enjoyed being a member of several card clubs in La Porte City. She loved to spend time with her family and hosted many family gatherings over the years.

Patricia is survived by: four children, Diana Kline of Kansas City, Missouri, Carolyn (Joe) Martin of Bettendorf, Katherine (Brian) Schmitz of Waterloo, and David (Stefanie) Kline of La Porte City; five grandchildren, Anne, and Sam Martin, Rachel, Audrey, and Andrew Kline.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and a sister Dorothy Mobley.

Visitation will be held from 4:30 – 6:30 PM on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the La Porte City Funeral Home, a Service of Remembrance will be held at 6:30 PM.

Burial will be at a later date in West View Cemetery in La Porte City.

Memorials may be directed to the family.