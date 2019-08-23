Patricia M. Sparks, age 90, of La Porte City, died Thursday, August 22, 2019 at La Porte City Specialty Care

She was born May 12, 1929 in Vinton, Iowa the daughter of Louie and Esther (Edmonds) Peters. Patricia graduated from La Porte City High School. She was united in marriage with Ward A. “Sparky” Sparks on August 26, 1961 in La Porte City. He preceded her in death on June 10, 1993.

Patricia was a Cook at La Porte City High School for many years. She was an active member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Survivors include her children, Dennis (Lisa) Sparks of La Porte City, Dwain (Libby) Sparks of Coralville, IA, Danny (Stephanie) Sparks of La Porte City, Donna (Jerry) Jackson of La Porte City, Donald (Diana) Sparks and Dorothy (Raymond) Pippert, all of Dysart and Debra (Larry) Mehlert of La Porte City; 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; and a brother, Ronnie (Pat) Peters of La Porte City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; 4 brothers, LaVern, Jerry, Larry Peters and a brother in infancy and a sister, Velda Brown.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 501 Sycamore Street in La Porte City with burial in Westview Cemetery. Public visitation will be held on Friday, August 30 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at La Porte City Funeral Home, 606 E. Main St in La Porte City and an hour prior to the services on Saturday at the Church.

Memorials may be directed to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 501 Sycamore St., La Porte City, IA 50651.

