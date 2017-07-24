Reports of assaults and other crimes on the recreational trails in Cedar Falls and Waterloo have prompted a swift and highly visible response from local law enforcement officials, including this four-wheeled patrol from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Department spotted last week where the Greenhill and South Riverside trails meet on Greenhill Road. Photo by Mike Whittlesey.
