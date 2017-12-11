Iowa State University Extension & Outreach Black Hawk County will offer Private Pesticide Applicator Continuing Instructional Course (CIC) for private pesticide applicators. Continuing Instruction Courses (CIC’s) are designed for who desire to renew their Private Pesticide Applicator’s Certificate by attending a class each year, as opposed to renewing by taking a test once every three years. CIC’s are for applicators who are currently certified; if the certification has expired and the third CIC is not completed by April 15 following certificate expiration, testing is required for renewal.

This is for anyone who applies any restricted-use pesticide for the production of an agricultural commodity on property owned or rented by the applicator or the applicator’s employer, or on the property of other agricultural producers with whom the applicator trades services.

Preregistration is required, the course runs for approximately two and a half hours. The registration fee is $20. CIC courses will be held January 8th at 1:30 PM, January 18th all day, February 12th at 9:30 AM and March 6th at 7 PM at Tama Hall of Hawkeye Community College. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact Sheila Walitshek at the ISU Extension and Outreach office in Black Hawk County by phoning 319-234-6811.

For more information about meeting dates and locations, or to schedule an appointment to attend training, contact the ISU Extension & Outreach – Black Hawk County at 319-234-6811.