Iowa State University Extension & Outreach Black Hawk County will offer Pesticide Applicator Study Guides for private and Core Commercial pesticide applicators to purchase or check out from a lending library. The Commercial Pesticide Applicator Manual is available for $25.00 and the Private Pesticide Applicator Study Guide is available for $15.00. To check either one out a deposit of the same amount as purchase is required and returnable at the end of the check out period.

The Private Pesticide Study Guide was prepared by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach staff in the Pesticide Safety Education Program. The guide covers information about pesticides, impact on human health, equipment and clothing, handling, waste, equipment, effects in the environment and management of insects, weeds and pests.

This is for anyone who applies any restricted-use pesticide for the production of an agricultural commodity on property owned or rented by the applicator or the applicator’s employer, or on the property of other agricultural producers with whom the applicator trades services.

For more information contact the ISU Extension & Outreach – Black Hawk County at 319-234-6811.