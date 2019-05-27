By Bruce Wigg

State tennis had an ominous beginning, already planning on going in-doors as a result of inclement weather on Friday May 24. Due to the storms, the IHSAA decided early on to at least begin play at the Black Hawk Tennis Club. Rhett Peters first round opponent was District Champ Travis Wills from Burlington Notre Dame. Rhett came out on top of the hard hitting player 6-1, 6-1. With the weather clearing and play headed outside.

In the Quarter-finals Rhett had to face the number 1 seed, Cameron Luhring of Aplington Parkersburg and the outcome was a 0-6, 0-6 final, Luhring would go on to easily claim his first title.

Now sent to the consolations, Rhett faced his third opponent of the day in Aaron Price of Aplington Parkersburg and came away with a hard fought 6-3, 6-4 victory, insuring his opportunity to play on Saturday for a spot in the medal rounds.

On Saturday morning Rhett’s next opponent was the 4th seeded Zach Wingert of LeMars. A good match-up of similar players went well for Peters as he won 6-3, 6-2. This left the final match of the tournament for Rhett playing for the 5th place spot. His opponent was Reed Miller of Council Bluffs St. Albert, a very consistent athlete. Miller kept Peters from hitting the clear winners, and was able to outgun Rhett 6-3, 7-5.

So Rhett winds up finishing as the 6th place medalist, placing for the second year in a row at the State Tournament, truly a remarkable accomplishment. Congratulations on a fine performance and still more success to look forward to next year for this Junior.