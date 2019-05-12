By Bruce Wigg

It was a beautiful spring day and an early rise to venture to Dubuque Wahlert for 1A District tennis on Friday May 10th. Rhett Peters wound up with a #2 seed to begin the day. As a result of his seed he had a 1st round bye.

Tyson Fleshner’s 1st round saw him lose to eventual 4th place finisher Ethan Shimak of Cedar Rapids Xavier by a score of 1-6, 1-6. In doubles Seniors Levi Gray and Karson Hennings lost their 1st round match to Dubuque Wahlert 0-6, 0-6. Kody Crawford and Jacob Hill also lost in the 1st round to Davenport Assumption 1-6, 3-6.

In the second round Rhett defeated Nick Thoms of Commanche, 6-0, 6-0.

In the semi-final match, Rhett beat back a tough Andrew Evans of Wahlert, 6-0, 6-3, thus qualifying for the state tournament for the second consecutive year.

In the final against #1 seed Charlie Fair of Wahlert, Rhett started out great, with a very impressive 6-1 first set win, but midway through the second game of set two, Rhett began to cramp and was severely limited in his mobility and power game. Fair took advantage and wound up finishing Rhett’s run by winning the next two sets, 6-0, 6-0.

So on to state for Rhett and congrats to him for another outstanding performance at districts.