Phillip T. Winther, age 74, of La Porte City, died Friday, November 9, 2018 at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer from complications due to Parkinson’s disease.

He was born September 14, 1944 in Mason City, Iowa, the son of A.W. and Nellie Frey Winther Christensen. Phillip graduated from Thornton (IA) High School with the class of 1963. He then went on to Mason City Junior College to play baseball and attend classes, later transferring to the University of Iowa. Phillip completed his Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education and Coaching and Master’s degree in Guidance Counseling at the University of Northern Iowa. He was united in marriage with Elizabeth A. Renner on November 19, 1966 in Clear Lake, Iowa.

Phillip worked as the K-12th grade Guidance Counselor and was a coach at La Porte City Schools, later Union Community Schools for 39 years, retiring in June 2008. He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City where he taught high school Sunday school classes. Phillip was a volunteer for the La Porte City Fire Department and Ambulance for 30 years; he was a member of the Hawkins Memorial Library Board and helped start the new library and also helped establish the Dollars for Scholars program at Union High School.

Phil’s love of his family, his students and sports’ teams, his dedication to serving his community and his strong faith in Christ, has left a legacy and model for his family, his students, and for all who knew, worked and cared for Phil.

Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth “Liz” Winther; two daughters, Lynne (Randy) Peters and Laurie (Robert) Driscol, all of La Porte City; five grandchildren, Brady, Maggie and Allie Driscol and Emma and Rhett Peters; and a brother, Don (Betty) Winther of Waterloo.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 501 Sycamore St. In La Porte City with private family burial in Westview Cemetery. Public visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 13 and an hour prior to the services on Wednesday, all at St. Paul United Methodist Church. La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to St. Paul United Methodist Church, La Porte City Fire Rescue, Hawkins Memorial Library or Dollars for Scholars through Union Community Schools.

