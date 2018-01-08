Please Login to view this content. (Not a member? Join Today!)
Related Posts
Photos: Girls Tennis – Grundy Center
May 8, 2017
Photos: 2017 Volleyball – Waterloo Columbus 3, Union 0
September 19, 2017
Photos: 2017 Football – Union 22, North Fayette Valley 12
October 27, 2017
Photos: 2017 Football – Union 48 Waterloo Columbus 7
September 29, 2017
Weather
Community Calendar
-
Morning Coffee, Hawkins Library
Monday, January 08 2018 @ 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
-
Seniors in Motion, LPC Community Center
Monday, January 08 2018 @ 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
LPC Community Center
-
LPC Council on Aging Board Meeting, LPC Comm. Center
Monday, January 08 2018 @ 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
-
UMS Basketball, Boys at Aplington, Girls at Dysart, 4:15pm
Monday, January 08 2018 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
-
LPC City Council Meeting
Monday, January 08 2018 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
City Hall, La Porte City Iowa
Regular scheduled meeting of the City Council of La Porte City
2018 Honor Flight Calendar
2018 Honor Flight Calendar
SHOP
Member Login
Shopping Cart
Your cart is empty
Visit The Shop
Visit The Shop