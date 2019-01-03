Phyllis Claire Foster, 92, of La Porte City died on December 31, 2018 at La Porte City Specialty Care.

She was born on May 12, 1926 in La Porte City, the daughter of Shannon Luvern and Marian Ester Kline Davis. Phyllis graduated from La Porte City High School in 1944.

She married Donald E. Foster on October 5, 1946 in La Porte City; he preceded her in death on May 18, 2006.

Phyllis was a homemaker and had also worked for LPC Veterinary Clinic and as a grocery store clerk. She was a member of the La Porte City Country Club and was an avid golfer. She also loved to fish and took many fishing trips to Minnesota and Canada.

Survivors include a son, Claire (Joan) Foster of La Porte City; a daughter, Barbara (Kenneth) Wittmayer of Cedar Falls; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two sisters, Leslie (Leonard) Mullinex of Mt. Auburn and Ruth (Chad) Howrey of Pinetop, AZ.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; a daughter, Diane Runyan; and siblings, Joann Grove, Mary Weich, Sharon Timson, and Shannon “Pudge” Davis.

“She did it her way.”

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice: 2101 Kimball Ave # 401, Waterloo, IA 50702.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, with burial in Westview Cemetery, La Porte City.

