The month of August has arrived and for many students in grades 7-12 that means the football, volleyball and cross country seasons will soon be in full swing. Parents are reminded that a physical examination must be obtained from a doctor before any student is allowed to participate in athletics. Forms for this purpose are available in the superintendent's office, the middle school and high school offices, and the district's webpage (www.union.k12.ia.us). Sports physical forms must be returned with the doctor's signature before a student will be allowed to practice.

Parents of students participating in school athletic programs must sign a form indicating they have adequate insurance or will accept full responsibility for expenses resulting from athletic injuries.