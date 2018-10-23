Throughout the school year students at La Porte City Elementary School will be learning about the six Pillars of Character in their guidance class with the school counselor, Ms. Arp, as well as in their classrooms. The six Pillars of Character are Respect, Citizenship, Fairness, Responsibility, Caring, and Trustworthiness. Each month teachers at the school will be nominating a student from their classroom who demonstrates and leads by example that particular month’s Pillar of Character.

October’s Pillar of Character for Respect represents following the Golden Rule by treating others the way that you want to be treated. This can be displayed by being tolerant of differences, using good manners, being considerate of one other’s feelings, listening to others, and being able to handle disagreements in a peaceful manner.