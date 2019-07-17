The Bruce Boosters 4-H Club recently donated 36 hand-sewn pillowcases to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City. The donation was the culmination of a combined skills workshop and service project as a part of their club activities this year.

A total of 20 members learned basic sewing skills at a sewing workshop in January. Many made two pillowcases – one to donate, and one to take home. Several members made more pillowcases at home, bringing the total to 36. Club members are grateful to Teresa Lowe, Debi Miller and Janet Wilson, who served as sewing instructors and provided equipment for the workshop.

The club donated the pillowcases in honor of children in the community who have had lengthy stays at the hospital. Sam Spore is a classmate to many Bruce Boosters members at Union Middle School. He was born with spina bifida and has endured many surgeries at the hospital. He is the son of Chad and Heidi Spore of Dysart.

Keeley and Kambry Ewoldt are cousins of Bruce Boosters member Wesley Gaston. They were born 18 weeks premature and recently came home after nearly 20 weeks in the NICU at the hospital. They are the daughters of Wesley and Jade Ewoldt of Dysart.

A committee of five Bruce Boosters members – Lauren Frush, Jillian Hanson, Hayden Hemsath, Kajsa Skram and Natalie Stocks – traveled to Iowa City to deliver the pillowcases on June 17 to make the donation. They enjoyed a tour of the hospital and learned their pillowcases would bring cheer to many patients and make them feel more comfortable during their hospital stay.

The girls also made a display about the project to exhibit at the 2019 Benton County Fair. It will be advancing to the Iowa State Fair in August.