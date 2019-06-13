It was 1978 when Dr. Donna Pipho first opened a dental clinic in La Porte City. Forty-one years later, the family business is being recognized for its contributions to the community. On Thursday evening, the La Porte City Economic Development Commission will present the 2019 Business of the Year Award to Pipho Family Dentistry.

The clinic offers an impressive array of services, satisfying nearly all of the dental needs patients may have. From preventive care that includes dental exams and checkups, teeth cleaning and sealing, tooth extractions and gum disease treatment, to dental fillings, implants, crowns and bridges, every effort is made to serve patients locally. Pipho Family Dentistry even offers cosmetic services such as teeth whitening and teeth straightening through Invisalign® treatments.

“We have awesome patients,” said Dr. Bob Pipho, a 2001 Union High School graduate who joined his mother’s practice in 2008. Pipho currently oversees a staff of eight in the La Porte City office.

In 2017, with the addition of Dr. Sarah Gingrich, another Union alum, Pipho Family Dentistry established a second location that serves the Dysart community. In July, Traer native, Dr. Brendon Boerm, will begin serving patients in both offices in La Porte City and Dysart, as Donna transitions into retirement.

“It’s definitely a team effort,” Bob stressed, sharing his appreciation for the work his staff does to take good care of the patients they serve.

“I certainly wouldn’t be sitting here without them.”

Located at 410 U.S. Highway 218 North in La Porte City, Pipho Family Dentistry is accepting new patients. Current office hours are 7:30 AM to 5 PM on Monday through Thursday. Dr Bob Pipho noted that with the addition of Dr. Boerm in July, he anticipates extending office hours to 7 PM a couple days a week, in addition to Fridays until 1 PM.

Congratulations to Pipho Family Dentistry, La Porte City’s 2019 Business of the Year!