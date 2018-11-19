The City of La Porte City and MSA Professional Services are one of eleven nominees to receive a 2018 APA-Iowa Award. Each year, the Iowa Chapter of the American Planning Association (APA-Iowa) asks its members to nominate plans, projects, and individuals deserving recognition by the professional organization. Award nominees can be recognized in nineteen categories ranging from public outreach to distinguished leadership. Based on an independent review by a jury of professional planners from the Wisconsin Chapter of the APA, the City of La Porte City and its engineering firm, MSA Professional Services, were recognized with an award in the Implementation Category.

The City’s award recognizes the planning and ongoing efforts to implement La Porte City’s Downtown Revitalization Plan. While the City’s charming downtown has historically served as a commercial hub, a combination of economic factors, retiring small business owners and competition from larger neighboring communities such as Waterloo and Cedar Falls has resulted in a slow decline in the vitality of La Porte’s downtown district. The Downtown Revitalization Plan has provided recommendations on how and when to coordinate with the private market in order to best achieve the full breadth of the Plan’s vision, knowing that it may take a few years to achieve every goal as the City moves steadily forward with its implementation. The farmers market began selling fresh produce and local goods from their new downtown location in June of 2015, with an immediate notable increase in traffic. A façade revitalization project rehabilitated 10 building façades along Main Street, such as bringing the intricate brickwork of the Syndicate Block building (1891) back to life and providing a rustic-contemporary new galvanized entryway with complementary lighting to the FFA Historical & Ag Museum. A Main Street streetscape project that includes the revitalization of the existing historic brick street is currently in the planning stages.

The City is also working toward incorporating Wolf Creek and ajacent green space into a public park with improved access that includes a boat landing for kayaks and canoes. Its design creates an opportunity for multiple generations to remain working and living in urban densities while providing a high quality of life, wellness opportunities, and living spaces that are adaptable to a variety of abilities. The project defines diverse land use, open space, and mobility options while transforming the site’s role in the regional watershed from a current utilitarian baseline into a model for urban stormwater.

The results of the 2018 APA-Iowa Awards were officially announced at the luncheon Awards Reception during the 2018 APA-IA Conference, held last month in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

About APA-Iowa: The American Planning Association-Iowa Chapter provides leadership in the development of vital communities by advocating excellence in community planning, promoting education and citizen empowerment, and providing the tools and support necessary to meet the challenges of growth and change. APA-Iowa members consist of planners and other professionals involved in the development and sustainability of Iowa communities.