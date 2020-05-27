After the COVID-19 crisis prematurely ended the Iowa high school winter season and wiped out all spring sports, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced last week that the summer sports of baseball and softball can be contested beginning June 15. The announcement approved the reopening of school facilities and the start of practices for Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association sanctioned summer sports starting on Monday, June 1.

Schools are to use guidelines supplied by the Iowa Department of Education, which were created with recommendations based on input supplied by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, Iowa High School Athletic Association, Iowa Department of Public Health, and the governor’s office.

“The IHSAA thanks Dr. Lebo, Governor Reynolds, Dr. Pedati, the IDPH and all who have worked diligently to develop these guidelines to help us conduct a baseball season for the young people in Iowa,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said.

“We trust that our administrators, coaches, umpires and fans will responsibly follow the guidelines in place to keep themselves and each other safe. This is terrific news and is a step toward getting our student-athletes reconnected to the activities that mean so much to them.”

In a document entitled “COVID-19 Reopening Guidance: Summer Sports,” the Iowa Department of Education lists a number of recommendations designed to help keep student participants and spectators safe. Among them: