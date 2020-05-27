After the COVID-19 crisis prematurely ended the Iowa high school winter season and wiped out all spring sports, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced last week that the summer sports of baseball and softball can be contested beginning June 15. The announcement approved the reopening of school facilities and the start of practices for Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association sanctioned summer sports starting on Monday, June 1.
Schools are to use guidelines supplied by the Iowa Department of Education, which were created with recommendations based on input supplied by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, Iowa High School Athletic Association, Iowa Department of Public Health, and the governor’s office.
“The IHSAA thanks Dr. Lebo, Governor Reynolds, Dr. Pedati, the IDPH and all who have worked diligently to develop these guidelines to help us conduct a baseball season for the young people in Iowa,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said.
“We trust that our administrators, coaches, umpires and fans will responsibly follow the guidelines in place to keep themselves and each other safe. This is terrific news and is a step toward getting our student-athletes reconnected to the activities that mean so much to them.”
In a document entitled “COVID-19 Reopening Guidance: Summer Sports,” the Iowa Department of Education lists a number of recommendations designed to help keep student participants and spectators safe. Among them:
- Use of dugouts is permitted during games only.
- Players should use their own gloves, helmets, and bats as much as possible.
- Players must bring their own water/beverage to consume during and after games. No shared drinking fountains, water stations, or coolers may be used.
- Coaches must sanitize shared equipment before and after each game.
- Players and coaches should check their temperatures before attending practices or games.
- Anyone with symptoms of illness is not allowed to participate.
- Schools must limit the use of bleachers for fans. Encourage fans to bring their own chairs or stand. Fans should practice social distancing between different household units and accept personal responsibility for public health guidelines.
- Schools must also implement any other reasonable measures under the circumstances of each school to ensure social distancing of staff, students, and community members, increased hygiene practices, and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 consistent with guidance issued by the IDPH.
- Fans must not attend if they have symptoms of illness.
- No concessions stands are permitted.
- Contact public health if a positive case of COVID-19 is reported