On August 5, acclaimed musician, Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon, returns home to perform at the Polka Service hosted by Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church (12007 Jubilee Road), La Porte City. She will be joined at the 9 AM service by Alice Fiedlerova, a pianist from the Czech Republic and member of the faculty of New York University in Prague.

Dixon, a member of La Porte City High School’s Class of 1981, is the Director of Music Ministry at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, Minnesota. It’s a position she’d held since 2014, returning to the Midwest after 18 years teaching at Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Maryland as a music professor and Chairperson of the Music Department.

Dixon regularly returns to her hometown to perform. As an artist who has released numerous recordings on compact disc, music is a life-long passion, particularly as it relates to serving the church. She is the daughter of Daryl and Jacquelyn Dixon of La Porte City.

Summer Concert Series featuring Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon and Alice Fiedlerova:

Aug. 1: Peace Lutheran Church, Hutchinson, MN, 9 AM

Aug. 5 : Zion Lutheran Church Polka Service, La Porte City, IA, 9 AM

Aug. 8: Sinsinawa Mound (Dominican Sisters), Sinsinawa, WI, 7 PM

Aug. 12: St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Marion, IA, 3 PM