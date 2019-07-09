Trees Forever, Linn County, Indian Creek Soil Health Partnership, and partners are “creating a buzz” this summer through a series of field days and tours teaching the public about the needs of pollinators and establishing high quality pollinator habitat.

The first Creating a Buzz Field tour is planned for Tuesday July 16th near Anamosa. The tour of four sites will begin at the Gary McCormick Farm with registration at 8:30 a.m. Our program will start at 9 a.m. and end around noon.

“It takes years to establish high quality pollinator habitat,” said Tree Forever Field Coordinator Emily Swihart. “If you plant it and forget about it, you’ll have a patch of weeds and invasive plants. We set this series up to show people what to expect every year of the process, so you can enjoy colorful and healthy pollinator habitat in a few years.”

The tour features McCormick’s pollinator site (frost seeded in March), plantings in their second and third years, and a mature high quality roadside planting. Participants will see first-hand the succession of planting from seeding to high quality habitat. Topics like establishment, seed mixes, maintenance, cost-share funding, and more will be presented.

“The sites we’ve selected are a great representation of what a farmer, homeowner, or concerned citizen could expect with their own planting. We always like to have some time for native plant identification so this will be a chance to hone your skills looking at the wide variety of native plants, and a few weeds,” said Field Coordinator Jeff Jensen with Trees Forever.

Register online at http://www.treesforever.org/creatingabuzzfieldday, or contact Emily Swihart at eswihart@treesforever.org or via phone at 563-260-1000.