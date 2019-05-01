By Landon Haas

Caitlyn Wylie is a freshman at Union High School who is involved in the art program. She partakes in many activities outside of art, such as the Spring Musical, Speech, Robotics, and Golf. Even though she is involved in many activities, Wylie is able to put time and effort into her art, and she participates in her activities with an energetic attitude.

During the 2018-2019 school year, Wylie took Art Foundations with the art teacher Ms. Joleen Darnall Poyner. She wanted to take Art Foundations as soon as possible so she could take more art classes throughout her high school career. She doesn’t like to draw, but has a preference to work with clay.

“I enjoy using clay, but I don’t like to draw,” Wylie said. She enjoys making crafts using 3D aspects and hot glue. She even thinks some of her most successful art pieces are things she has made with clay. Wylie liked the “Clay Head” project she did in Art Foundations; her Einstein Head was full of details and accessories bringing the piece to life.

Sculpture is a more independent task, and Wylie prefers to work alone. She doesn’t look up to many artists, so most of her designs are her own.

“I don’t like other people’s ideas; I like to do my own thing,” Wylie explained. She is a very unique and independent worker when it comes to art. “I’m a very controlling person when I’m doing my work.” Wylie prefers to complete projects by herself during her own time. She wants to make her art pieces unique and special in her own way.

Even though Wylie sometimes looks through Pinterest or Instagram for ideas, she doesn’t want others to think she explicitly copies her art from someone else.

“I want to make it different. I don’t want people to look at it and think that I copied it from somebody.” Wylie stated. She wants to create her own messages within her artwork. Since she doesn’t know many artists, her temptation to reference others isn’t as high. The art she creates is all her. Even when Wylie is struggling to come up with an idea of her own, she can take a given base and use that to switch it up and make something completely different. She isn’t even from an artistic family; art is something she just enjoys doing.

Although Wylie has some friends who are interested in art, they like different mediums than Wylie. She likes clay and crafts because they are fun.

“Art is just something that I like to do.” Wylie simply wanted to try art one day and found that she really likes it. She doesn’t create art in hopes of getting attention or praise, she does it because it makes her happy. Art is something special to Wylie in her family, and she does art because it’s something fun to do.

“I didn’t know people didn’t like art. I always assumed art was just something that everybody loved.”