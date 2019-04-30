By Madeline Bonner

Walking into the art room at Union High School, one would probably recognize a certain face hard at work on her latest project.

Claire Thoma is an 18-year-old artist who attends Union High School. She spends most of her time pouring over her artwork, acting in plays or musicals and singing in choir and carolers. When she moved to Union during her junior year, Thoma showed others her passion for art by creating many extraordinary pieces.

“Last year for sculpture, I had this idea of a dragon with a hoard of gold. What I did was I took a barbie and I snapped off it’s legs and threw those away and than I did a plaster around it to make a snake creature and then I put wings on the back of it. It looked like this snake creature wrapped around a bunch of treasure. To make the treasure, I just took a bunch of my mom’s old jewelry that she gave to me and other shiny stuff and made a pile and I have it sitting in my room and I just think it’s really cool,” Thoma said.

Even as a young child, Thoma’s parents always knew she would be artistic. From drawing or painting pictures as a children to winning an award in the Jesups Farmers Day, Thoma has always had a special style of art she prefers to create.

“I think I was always more artistic than other kids. The funny thing is, my mom always said that she knew which drawings were mine because, as the Catholic kids did at Bosco whenever there was a picture of Mary to color, mine would be the one with a bright fuchsia lip, as they wore in Jesus’ time, the drab clothes and a fuchsia or red lip. It was kind of also me liking makeup,” Thoma said.

Thoma’s art instructor, Ms. Joleen Darnall-Poyner, has watched her grow as a student in her classroom for the last two years. She has done everything, from showing the other students how to do different techniques, organizing supplies for classes, inspiring others to try to step out of their comfort zones and creating wonderful projects on her own.

“I think it’s because she pays attention to details like trying the assignment requirements and going above and beyond what has been done and she uses prior knowledge of art from other classes that she’s taken or things that she’s been on her own and also incorporates it if it is applicable,” Darnall-Poyner said.

Thoma’s future plans are to attend the University of Northern Iowa where she will major in vocal performance. There, she will also continue to pursue her art. Although she’s not planning to study visual art, her experience in the UHS art program will stay with her through the years. Darnall-Poyner offered her advice to Thoma:

“Keep pushing creativity. As long as she stepping outside her comfort zone, then she is learning and growing and that goes for everybody. So when you start to feel that point of being uncomfortable, just keep pressing forward and pushing through it,” Darnall-Poyner said.

While many other people may find joy in other things, art is the thing that really speaks to Claire. She’s sad that it has always been one of the most important pieces of her life.

“I think just having a creative outlet is so important for a lot of people, you know how some people have to exercise or let off steam doing sports, other people just want to release their energy in a different way and creating something is always just really cool and being able to make something out of nothing is always really cool,” Thoma said.