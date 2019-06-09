By Gabriel Hines

Most people would find it very difficult to find a link between farming and art. However, Layton Smutz isn’t “most people.” Even though most of his time is spent helping on the farm, he still finds time in his life for his art, and it has shaped his personality in ways he never thought possible.

Smutz, a sophomore at Union High School, considers the art classes he’s taken the most memorable part of his schooling. Although his love of art began in elementary school, the spark didn’t turn into a burning passion until his freshman year at UHS. There, he took a wide assortment of art classes, loving each one. Smutz also pointed out that he doesn’t think art needs to have a purpose.

“Without art,” Smutz stated, “I wouldn’t have become the free thinker that I am today.”

Smutz doesn’t like to plan out his art and doesn’t care if the final product is different than he intended. It should come as no surprise then that Mixed Media is his favorite art class.

“I like the challenge of not being confined to a canvas or any other flat, plain surface,” Smutz stated. He recalls one project in particular where he was challenged to use pieces of a piano in his project.

“I wanted to try and use every piece of the piano in my project,” Smutz said. He thinks that a good artist should challenge themselves. He also believes that by pushing himself out of his comfort zone, he’s making himself a better artist.

“It wasn’t easy to try and use all of the piano pieces in one piece of artwork, but that doesn’t mean that I shouldn’t try,” Smutz said.

Smutz believes that his Ceramics class taught him the most about who he was as an artist and as a person.

“We had a project with very specific guidelines, and my goal was to make a hammer,” Smutz said. It wasn’t long, however, before he started to run into problems.

“I started too big and the whole thing turned into a big mess,” Smutz said.

He doesn’t consider the failure a bad thing. “As long as you have a willingness to pick yourself up and try again, you can’t fail. It’s impossible,” he added.

Smutz also enjoys some oddball forms of art like detailing and body work of a wide array of automotive vehicles.

“Detailing cars and motorcycles uses creativity and imagination just like painting or sculpting, yet it isn’t considered art. I believe that the word ‘art’ is subjective. Anything that you consider art can be art, regardless of what others think,” Smutz said. He also thinks that artists who care what others think are limiting themselves. “You shouldn’t care what others think about your art. It doesn’t matter what they think, it’s not their art.”

Smutz has a very fond memory of one art project that he carries with him every day and everywhere he goes. It defines him as a person and coincides with his character.

“Out of all my art projects, one in particular sticks with me. It was a clay mixed media project where we were challenged to make a memory using clay. Most people were choosing pets, but I thought that was too simple. I wanted to do something about my grandpa or a motorcycle shop. While trying to research, I stumbled across some old childhood toys. Some Legos, a Hot Wheel car, and a Thomas the Train toy. I just knew that I had to incorporate them somehow,” Smutz said. He believes that it is his most meaningful project.

Although Smutz doesn’t plan on making a career on art, due to its high risk, often low reward system, he will always keep it close to his heart as a hobby.

“There is no such thing as a bad artist. As long as you try, you’ll find a good artist inside of you that you didn’t know existed,” Smutz said.