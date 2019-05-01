By Cylie McNeal

A passion for art is why Maddie DeWitt started taking art classes at Union High School. She tackles each new class with an open and ready to learn mind. With a vision in her mind, all forms of art can be expressed. “I like them because they allow you to be creative and work with your hands” DeWitt said.

DeWitt has taken all forms of art classes here. Right now, she is taking her last art class which is Sculpture. She has tried painting, clay, and drawing to figure out what her favorite class was and what her favorite style of art was. She figured it out when she took painting.

“I mean, personally the one thing I learned was, when I took my painting class and it was about the style of impressionism and how you do impressionism. You don’t mix the paint in the paint tray you mix it on the paper which is a weird concept to me but it turned out to be my favorite style of painting.”

DeWitt has drawn multiple pieces, but her favorite was the cave. She uses high contrasting colors throughout the piece. DeWitt connects her art work to the outdoors by using nature as her inspiration.

“It was in painting class and we were learning about the impressionism style, which is my favorite, and it was an impressionism of a cell painting inside of a cave. I really liked it because it was the first time I was able to make something look realistic with the water and the water reflections. That’s my favorite piece I’ve ever done” DeWitt said.

DeWitt likes to use her online sources, especially Pinterest, to figure out what she wants to draw, but there is never a final decision for her art work. DeWitt just goes with the flow when she is drawing. She has a happy place in her room because it makes her the most creative.

“I have an art setup in my room that has all my art supplies I have gathered over the years. It’s where I don’t have other distractions for other students here, I can play whatever music I want, and also talk to my cats.”

Finding inspiration for some artists is hard, but for DeWitt it is not. She is creative and positive and offers advice to other artists.

“You just go with whatever. You can just choose whatever you are feeling in the moment and if it doesn’t work out you can always just try it again. So I don’t think that there is ever a final decision that has to be made. It’s just whatever you feel like doing in the moment” DeWitt said.