By Ethen Meyer

Walking through the Union High School halls, you can spot different pieces of art in the display cases. Some of that art is made by Scarlett Ellsworth.

Ellsworth, who is a 17-year-old and is a Senior at Union High School, has not only done art, but has been on dance team for Union. She is not the only person in her family to make art; she has an uncle that creates art like she does. Her future plans are to go to Capri College in July and be an essitichin and get some experience in a salon and go back to School for FX makeup.

¨My personal opinion is that makeup is also art but a lot of people don’t think it is,¨ she said.

As Ellsworth started her art career in early elementary. As she grew up, her development of making art grew with her.

¨When I’m drawing personally, I look at other peoples drawings for inspiration, otherwise my mind creates its own image and I try to create what it is,¨ Ellsworth said.

She likes to paint because she likes to usually use black and white in her artwork, but painting pushes her to use different colors.

¨I personally just don’t like the way pastel art turns out,¨ she said.

For Ellsworth to do an art project, it takes her only an hour to complete it. Ellsworth is her own inspiration to make art. She is most comfortable at home making art, and she struggles to make art at the high school because there’s always so much going on around her so she can’t focus on her art.

¨I´m very warm toned, so I like reds, oranges and yellows,¨ Ellsworth said about her color preferences in creating art.

Ellsworth does not like making art with friends because she feels people can be judgemental of her art, and she personally does not like that.

Her best time to make art is when she’s tired at home. Ellsworth finds art very fun because it allows her to express her feelings through drawing and painting.

In Ellsworth´s view, it’s easier to learn by doing than listening to what people say. ¨You gotta do it to learn it,” Ellsworth said.