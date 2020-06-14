Black Hawk County conducted its fourth post-election audit today under the law designed to monitor and protect election processes. The audit was a perfect match to the result recorded on election night.

The law requires the Secretary of State to call for a post-election audit in a randomly chosen precinct in each county. County auditors supervise a hand count of voters in a given race on the ballots from that precinct and compare the results to the voting machine count from election night.

In Black Hawk County, the Secretary of State chose Ward 3, Precinct 2 of Cedar Falls, where 937 votes were cast. The precinct normally votes at Church of Christ, 2727 W. 4th St., but due to the pandemic voted at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in this election. Both the machine count from Tuesday night and the hand count Monday afternoon showed the following breakdown for US Senate: Joni Ernst (R), 275, Michael Franken (D), 94, Kimberly Graham (D), 207, Theresa Greenfield (D), 289, Eddie J. Mauro (D), 51, Cal Woods (D), 4, Write-in, 0. Undervotes, 16. Overvotes, 1. Total, 937.

“We have high confidence in the security measures we take for elections,” said County Auditor Grant Veeder, “but the post-election audit is a good way to prove that that confidence is well-founded.”

Three precinct election officials conducted the count under the supervision of Elections Manager Karen Showalter.

Questions about the post-election audit and other election matters may be directed to the Election Office at 319-833-3007 or election@co.black-hawk.ia.us.