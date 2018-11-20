Several Union Knights have earned post season awards following the 2018-2019 volleyball campaign. Senior Megan Carty earned a place on the Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA) All-Academic Volleyball team, which recognizes senior student athletes that have an ACT composite score of 27 or higher and a cumulative GPA in excess of 3.74.

First Team All-Conference (North Iowa Cedar League East (NICL-East)) honors were awarded to sophomore outside hitter Belle Weber who led the Knights and was second in the NICL East with 398 kills, averaging 4.15 kills/set with a .304 kill efficiency rating. She also scored 59 aces, 35 blocks and averaged 2.11 digs/set.

Joining Weber as a First Team selecetion was junior hitter Jasmyn Bush. Jasmyn recorded 276 kills (.311 kill efficiency) and averaging 2.42 kills/set, along with 68 blocks, a 2.37 digs/set average and 26 aces.

Honored as a NICL East Second Team player was senior setter Hannah Gates. Hannah led the Knights with 60 aces, averaging .53 aces/set through the season. In addition, Hannah had 637 assists, averaging 5.59 assists/set.

Honorable Mention honors were awarded to senior middle hitter Jayden Jolley. Jayden connected for 157 kills, averaging 1.38/set with a .260 kill efficiency. Garnering 95 blocks on the season, the most in the NICL East, Jayden tied for third for solo blocks (42) along with assisting on 53 more.

The Lady Knights finished the 2018-2019 season with a 29-15 overall record, and 7-1 in conference play which was good for second place in the NICL East. Union’s only conference loss was at the hands of perennial Class 2A powerhouse Dike-New Hartford early in the season. Other notable upsets included sweeping #5 ranked Center Point-Urbana in regional play and a 3-2 win over #13 ranked Columbus Catholic at home on Sept. 20.