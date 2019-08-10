Natalie Tecklenburg named to All-Conference First Team

Be it on offense or defense, Union junior Natalie Tecklenburg was all over the softball diamond during the 2019 season, leading the team in a number of offensive and defensive categories. Her success in the circle, at the plate and in the field has resulted in being named to the All-NICL First Team as a Utility Player.

Tecklenburg led Union at the plate with a .491 batting average, .534 on base percentage and .717 slugging percentage in conference play. She also led the team in runs scored (18) and home runs (2). In six starts and eight relief appearances as a pitcher, she posted a fine earned run average of 2.41 in 29 innings of work. Her stellar defense behind the plate and at shortstop resulted in the third best fielding percentage on the team.

Named to the All-Conference Second Team was Union outfielder Allie Driscol. The ball-hawking left and center fielder led the team with a .960 fielding percentage, making just one error over the course of the entire season. Driscol was second on the team with 23 hits and tied for the lead in stolen bases with six.

Union freshman Jocelyn Gates received an All-Conference Honorable Mention. In conference play, Gates tied for the team lead in hits (26) and batting average (.491). She also led the team in runs batted in with 15.

Tecklenburg and senior Kayla Robb were named to the Academic All-Conference Team. The Academic All-Conference designation is reserved for juniors and seniors who maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.33 or higher.

Kiler twins All-NICL 2nd Teamers

Seniors Alex and Anthony Kiler were leaders on the baseball field for the Union Knights in 2019. For their skills and productivity on the diamond, each was rewarded with recognition on the All-Conference Second Team.

The versatile Alex Kiler played a number of positions for the Knights, including the outfield, second base, first base and pitcher. As an All-Conference Second Team Utility Player, Kiler batted .349 to lead the team in conference play. His on base percentage of .420 and slugging percentage of .372 were also tops on the team. On the mound, Kiler compiled a 2.90 earned run average in 33-1/3 innings.

Brother Anthony Kiler, Second Team All-Conference Pitcher, was Union’s workhorse on the mound. With seven starts and 41 1/3 innings pitched, second in both categories in the conference, Kiler posted a 3-3 record with a 3.73 earned run average. He struck out 28 batters while walking just 7.

Junior Henry Powers, Union’s first baseman, earned an All-Conference Honorable Mention. Powers posted a .290 batting average and .323 slugging percentage, second best totals on the team. He also led the team in runs batted in and fielding percentage.

Despite a 5-20 team record during the 2019 campaign, the Knights set a number of team records. Among them were the fewest walks allowed by the pitching staff, led by Anthony Kiler who issued just 10 free passes in a total of 51-2/3 innings pitched.