By Nathaniel Sillin

Food Waste is Money Down the Drain

How many times have you gone to pour milk in your coffee, only to see that the date on the carton was yesterday? Some people will instinctively throw it away, but chances are that’s not what the label is intended to convey. It’s likely a marker for when the food might taste its best, not if it’s safe to eat.

By some estimates, as many as 91 percent of consumers may misinterpret food date labels. It’s no surprise as there are dozens of different lables in use, but the misunderstanding and lack of meal planning are contributing to a larger problem. Between 30 and 40 percent of the U.S.’s food supply winds up in the trash or a compost container.

The benefits of reducing food waste are numerous. You’ll save money, which may be reason enough. You could also be lowering your carbon footprint by keeping spoiled food out of landfills and cutting down on the growing and transportation of food that doesn’t get eaten.

Cutting back on this waste could start with understanding what food labels actually mean.

Don’t misinterpret food dates as expiration dates. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), aside from on infant formula, food label dates aren’t an indication of whether or not the food is safe to eat. For example, “best by” may mean the food will taste, look and feel its best if its eaten by that date. It could still be good for days, weeks or even months (for non-perishables) after that date.

Some states do require expiration dates on milk or meat and food labeling could become less confusing across the country. But for now, you may need to rely on your judgment. The USDA writes that if foods don’t show signs of spoilage, such as changing colors or giving off an unpleasant smell, they could still be safe and wholesome.

Quick tips for keeping fruit and vegetables fresh for longer. Regardless of the date, proper food storage can impact a food’s longevity.

Wait to wash food until you’re about to cook or eat. Otherwise, the moisture could spur bacterial growth.

Strategically store items in your refrigerator. Your food will typically last longer if you put the least perishable items on the door, meat near the bottom back (unless there’s a meat drawer), veggies in the crisper and dairy or drinks near the top.

Generally, you want to keep fruits and vegetables away from each other because many fruits produce ethylene gas and exposure to the gas could cause vegetables to spoil more quickly. There are also vegetables that produce the gas and fruits that are sensitive to it.

If you’re storing a fruit or vegetable that gives off and is susceptible to ethylene gas, wrap it in aluminum foil or store it in a paper bag rather than using less-breathable plastic wrap or bags.

Find creative uses for foods that are on their way out. Whether you use an app to sync shopping lists and schedule meals or use a paper list, meal planning can help cut down on waste as well. But even with great intentions sometimes things get forgotten, or meals get pushed off until it’s almost too late.

You can save vegetables from the trash by roasting them, making soup or turning them into a casserole. Carrots, potatoes and other root veggies (plus zucchinis) can be grated and fried to make fritters. You could bake fruits into breads, throw them into smoothies or freeze them for later. In the end, the goal is to use everything you buy.

Bottom line: Food waste could be draining your wallet, hurting the environment and in some cases, may be completely unnecessary. Learning to correctly interpret food labels and performing a sight and smell test before throwing something away could help. In the end, taking the extra time to evaluate the true condition of your food can save you money.