In honor of National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, the NICU Developmental Care Team at UnityPoint Health® – Allen Hospital will host a special event on Tuesday, October 15 in meeting rooms 1 and 2 at Allen Hospital. There will be family activities, refreshments, a brief prayer by one of our chaplains and a memory balloon release. The event will begin at 5:30 PM with the balloon release to take place at 6 PM.

Anyone who has been impacted by a miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss due to SIDS, prematurity or other cause is invited to find support or offer support to those who have experienced a loss.