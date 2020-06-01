To register your child for 2020-2021 preschool in the Union Community School District, please use the contact information below:

La Porte City Preschool (319-342-3141)

Stephanie Estling s_estling@union.k12.ia.us

Dysart Preschool (319-476-7110)

Jamie Bernhards j_bernhards@union.k12.ia.us

Children must be four by September 15, 2020 to participate in the four-year-old program.

In La Porte City, children can attend the three-year-old program if he or she will be three years of age during the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.