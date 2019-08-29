Young children are invited to attend the weekly Preschool Story Time program scheduled on Thursday mornings at 10:30 AM at Hawkins Memorial Library. Held throughout the school year, this program includes reading books, games, crafts, and other learning activities for youngsters.

The first Story Time session is on Thursday, September 5, from 10:30 to 11:30 AM. Stop at Hawkins Memorial Library and register your preschooler for this free and fun program. New children are always welcome. Sessions are not held on late start school days or on days when school is not scheduled.