By Landon Haas

It’s that time of year again; the time to put the skills you have learned to the test for one final performance before you lower the curtain.

Tim Mitchell is the vocal director at Union High School in La Porte City, Iowa. Although this school year has had its ups and downs, Mitchell has enjoyed the music department’s year despite the obstacles because he enjoys a challenge. This year will mark Mitchell’s 32nd year of teaching. Outside of school, Mitchell appreciates his summers because he likes to spend time with his family.

Throughout the years of Mitchell teaching, his style of teaching has changed in many ways, while still achieving the success and accomplishment he desires.

“I am much more mellow now. I have found a way to be intense without being so intense,” Mitchell said. Being able to teach in a way that methods resonate with students is important. You want to be able to influence your students in the best way possible so they do their best job. Mitchell has found a way where he can be intense, but also create a strong and mature sound from this choir.

Mitchell believes that there is always room for improvement. He thinks you should always take more time to improve and get even better.

“Always talk about how you are never satisfied with the results. There’s always room for improvement,” Mitchell said.

After the concert choir had a home performance on Tuesday, April 30, Mitchell and his students were able to improve the quality of their sound before the Large Group Music Festival that following Saturday, May 4.

Although the choir may have been satisfied with its performance, there was something that could be fixed. If you only look at the things that were done well, you may miss important details that could make a piece even better.

“Never be satisfied with where you are; know that you can improve and go to another level,” Mitchell explained.

This year at the Large Group Music Festival, Union’s concert choir sang “Ballade to the Moon” and “Gloria”. The choir got straight 1’s, which is the highest rating an ensemble can receive.

“I think our enthusiasm and vitality in our vocal tone were what the judges enjoyed,” Mitchell said.

There were times during the performance that could have been better. Sometimes, that just comes down to the location of the performance. “You can’t adjust for that ahead of time, it is the luck of the draw,” Mitchell explained. At times, the choir did have some intonation issues solely because of the location. Of course, the choir was still able to put effort and energy into their singing.

The Large Group Music Festival is an unforgettable experience. It’s a test of knowledge to see what you have learned throughout the year, and the display of skill is very much shown.

“The students represented Union very well,” Mitchell said. Overall, the experience at Large Group was a memorable one. With good scores for both the band and choir, students and directors were able to enjoy the day and could produce high quality music.

“We may not be the best at any one thing, but we are good at everything we do,” Mitchell said.