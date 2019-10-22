Vermiculture: Using worms to make the best compost ever! is on Wednesday, October 30, 6:30 PM, at Hawkins Memorial Library. Black Hawk County Master Gardeners are bringing this program and their best worms to you, so bring the whole family to the library for hands-on lessons. You can improve your soil and garden with vermiculture, the product of the composting process using various species of worms to create a mixture of decomposing vegetable or food waste, bedding materials, and vermicast.

This program is free and open to the public.