ATTENTION READY ROOM STORAGE CUSTOMERS:

Ready Room Storage facility, located at 102 N. Cedar St., La Porte City, IA, has been purchased by Country Storage LLC. Country Storage desires to continue renting units to current Ready Room clients. If you are currently renting space or units and have not contacted Country Storage, then please do so as soon as possible.

Failure to respond or make payment to Country Storage will result in our assumption that you have abandoned your property and will result in removal, sale/disposal of said property.

Please email: rottinghauslori@gmail.com or call or text Jeff at 319-961-0113 or Lori at 319-269-8720.

Jeff and Lori Rottinghaus