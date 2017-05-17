Please help Raymond Johnson celebrate his 99th birthday on May 21st with a card shower.

Raymond was born May 21, 1918, son of Matthew and Mae (Schafer) Johnson. He married Helen Jans on January 23, 1943 in Denver, Colorado. Helen passed away February 6, 2008. Raymond’s children are Judy (Dick) Frush, Van R. Johnson, both of La Porte City and Cynthia (John) Nichols of Fairfax, Iowa.

Raymond resides at La Porte City Specialty Care, P.O. Box 175, 1100 Hwy. 218 N., La Porte City, IA 50651.