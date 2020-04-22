Many parents and educators have concerns about educational backslide during the extended time young people are away from school because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rigors of schoolwork may come as a shock as children return to school and must reacquaint themselves with studying and doing their homework. But there are some steps students can take to keep their minds sharp as they ease back into school after an extended time away.

One of the most effective ways for students to stay sharp is to continue reading. Pearson Education says evidence suggests that children who read for enjoyment every day not only perform better on reading tests than those who don’t, but also develop a broader vocabulary, increased general knowledge and a better understanding of other cultures. Reading for pleasure also bears more influence on a child’s academic performance than his or her social or economic background.

Reading assignments do not have to be mandated, but children can take it upon themselves to continually push themselves through recreational reading and language arts pursuits. Here are ways that parents can facilitate that process.

Set up a reading time. Children should have a set time each day that they devote to reading. Many find a regular reading time later in the evening before bed or as a precursor to other activities, such as watching television or playing video games, can help make reading a priority.

Keep fresh reading materials. Stock the house with new books, magazines, newspapers, and even graphic novels. The more reading materials children have access to, the more likely they are to become habitual readers.

Parents can lead by example. Parents should read as well. Choose books and periodicals over time spent on digital devices.

Read in the world around you. Stop and read signs, menus, cereal boxes, billboards, and anything with the written word. Jot down difficult words and look them up together and discuss the definitions.

Consult with teachers. Educators have tools they use to assess reading levels and abilities. Knowing a child’s reading level and choosing the appropriate reading materials for that level can set kids up for success.

Reading is an important part of getting into the back-to-school groove. Make sure students set aside ample time for reading throughout the day, even during extended breaks from school.