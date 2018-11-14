By Anika Gasco

The ‘90s are making their way back into today’s fashion with the students at Union High School. Anywhere from the high ponytails, chunky shoes, short shorts for the guys and scrunchies, people are starting to appreciate the art of ‘90s fashion trends.

Here’s a question most of us have; why is the art of the ‘90s fashion coming back?

“I think the ‘90s are coming back because their clothes are cute and comfy. Fashion trends always circle around and come back” Junior Lexi Wagner said.

While high waisted mom jeans with a black belt, cropped plain t-shirt, a pair of plain sneakers and a high ponytail with a scrunchie may be the way to go with an ideal ‘90s outfit; some things should just never come back.

“Cargo shorts should never ever come back, while they may be useful, they’re disgusting,” Junior Thavier Eilander said.

Some of us starter ‘90s fashion goers don’t know exactly what to do with our passion for the art of the ‘90s fashion. That’s why I brought Union High school’s “best dressed” winner to you to give you some fashion advice.

“Find someone that inspires you or find something that you love that is based of that era and put a look together that is totally ‘90s inspired, then slowly just mix it in with your own styles to keep your look fresh and not outdated” Senior Camden Zeien said.

The art of the ‘90s fashion is here, so get ready. People agree that the ‘90s fashion is here to stay for about an average of 7 years, let’s make the best of it.