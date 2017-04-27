Spring is officially here! The green grass and leaves that are about to open give everything a fresh new look.

If you have been past the Museum (or down Main Street) you can see that many of the building facades have new looks for spring also.

The Museum is just about complete, with the exception of a new awning. Our list of “new things” doesn’t stop there. We have new hours this year. When we open on May 2nd, our new hours will be Tuesday and Wednesday from 11-4 and Thursday from 11-6. Or you can always schedule an appointment for other hours at 342-3619. Don’t forget the Museum makes a great place to hold a special celebration or a meeting.

Our new season of exhibits is “Reflections of the ‘60’s.” From drive-in movie theatres, to Camaros, to the first Super Bowl and a wide array of fashions, come take a step back in time and see all that the 1960’s produced. Examine this decade as it transitioned from shifts to mini-skirts, from crew cuts to shoulder length pony tails, and from black and white to color TV. More than just bell bottoms, long hair and psychedelic rock, this decade marked profound cultural changes. Join us as we examine all the contrasts, triumphs and tragedies that made up this decade.

The Museum is honored this year, as part of our Iowa Proud exhibit, to host the art work of Jaclyn Garlock of Clear Lake, Iowa. Her bold and larger than life compositions are meant to capture a moment in time, representational of life as it was lived. Don’t miss the chance to see this outstanding artwork displayed throughout the Museum.