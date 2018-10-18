Looking to advance in regional play without the services of sophomore standout Belle Weber, who is recovering from an appendectomy, the Knights eliminated the defending Class 3A state champions, Waterloo Columbus in four sets. After dropping the first set, 25-22, Union gained momentum to win the next two, 25-21 and 25-22. In the fourth, the Knights came from behind with strong vocal support from Union fans to polish off the Sailors, 28-26.

Union advanced to face the #5 ranked Stormin’ Pointers of Center Point-Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 23 in Center Point. Results of the match were not available at press time.

October 17, 2018 at La Porte City

Union 22 – 25 – 25 – 28

Waterloo Columbus 25 – 21 – 22 – 26

kills, assists, digs, blocks, serves, aces

Bush, Jasmyn 20, 0, 15, 4, 18-20, 0

Carty, Allie 0, 2, 12, 0, 17-21, 0

Carty, Megan 13, 1, 0, 2, 0-0, 0

Driscol, Allie 0, 18, 4, 0, 11-1, 1

Gates, Hannah 0, 27, 1, 0, 11-15, 4

Glenn, Sam 1, 0, 0, 0, 0-0, 0

Jolley, Jayden 8, 0, 0, 5, 0-0, 0

McNeal, Cylie 0, 1, 14, 0, 12-13, 0

Nolan, Lexi 10, 0, 3, 1, 0-0, 0

Winkelpleck, Sophie 5, 0, 3, 0, 14-15, 1