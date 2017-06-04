REHABBING WOLF CREEK – This view from the Main Street bridge in La Porte City reveals work that has begun along the north side of Wolf Creek along Tama Street. Phase I of the project includes clearing, grubbing, grading and seeding of creek banks, removal of an existing storm sewer line and the construction of a kayak landing and walking path. Much of the funding for the creek cleanup comes courtesy of a $75,000 Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) grant awarded to the City in November 2014. Photo by Mike Whittlesey.
