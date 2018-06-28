As part of the City of La Porte City’s proposed Urban Revitalization Plan, local property owners in La Porte City could receive up to five years of tax incentives for new construction or substantial improvements made to their existing property. A public hearing was scheduled to take place on Monday prior to the City Council’s consideration to adopt the new plan, which is designed to stimulate the efforts to increase property values in La Porte City. The results of the public hearing and subsequent action taken by the Council were not yet available as this edition of The Progress Review went to press.

The tax incentives proposed are an important component of the City’s Urban Revitalization Plan, which rewards residential and commercial property owners for making significant improvements to their existing structures, in addition to those involved in new construction.

La Porte City’s plan will offer tax breaks for a period of time up to five years for residential property owners, as well as three years for owners of multi-residential and commercial property. All qualified real estate assessed as residential property is eligible to receive exemption from taxation from the actual value added by improvements. To be eligible, improvements must increase the actual value of the property by a minimum of ten percent (10%) or an amount not less than ten-thousand dollars ($10,000) – whichever is greater. There are three (3) Residential exemption schedules options. The actual value added by improvements, as used in this Plan, means the actual value added as of the first year for which the exception was received according to tax assessment valuation determined by the Black Hawk County Assessor.

Residential – Option 1: For improvements which add value to a property of less than two-hundred thousand dollars (<$200,000) the property is eligible to receive one hundred percent (100%) exemption from taxation on the actual value added by qualifying improvements for a period of three (3) years.

Residential – Option 2: Improvements which add value to a property equal to or greater than two-hundred thousand dollars (≥$200,000) but less than three hundred thousand dollars (<$300,000) is eligible to receive a one hundred percent (100%) exemption from taxation on the actual value added by qualifying improvements for a period of four (4) years.

Residential – Option 3: Improvements which add value to a property equal to or greater than three-hundred thousand dollars (≥$300,000) is eligible to receive a one hundred percent (100%) exemption from taxation on the actual value added by qualifying improvements for a period of five (5) years.

Owners of multi-residential and commercial properties may also receive tax incentives, as determined by the following schedules:

Multi-Residential: All qualified real estate assessed as Multi-Residential property is eligible to receive one hundred percent (100%) exemption from taxation on the actual value added by qualifying improvements for a period of three (3) years. To be eligible, improvements must increase the actual value of the property by a minimum of ten percent (10%) or an amount not less than ten-thousand dollars ($10,000) – whichever is greater.

Commercial: All qualified real estate assessed as Commercial property is eligible to receive one hundred percent (100%) exemption from taxation on the actual value added by qualifying improvements for a period of three (3) years. To be eligible, improvements must increase the actual value of the property by a minimum of fifteen percent (15%) or an amount not less than fifteen-thousand dollars ($15,000) – whichever is greater.

Because Tax Increment Financing (TIF)certification is already in place in the Sweet Addition (first phase), property owners there are not eligible for the new incentives until the existing TIF certification expires.

The new tax incentives will only become available after the Urban Revitalization Plan ordinance has been adopted. The City Council is required to wait a minimum of 30 days after the June 25 public hearing to allow for responses from the community prior to adopting the plan. Assuming the plan is adopted without delay, the new ordinance would not go into effect until September 5, 2018. Building permits issued and work started or completed prior to that date would not be eligible for the new tax incentives.

A copy of the La Porte City Urban Revitalization Plan is available for review at City Hall (202 Main Street). For additional questions about the plan, contact City Hall by phone, 342-3396 or e-mail, lpcclerk@lpctel.net.