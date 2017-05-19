By Bruce Wigg

Union Boys Tennis returned to Byrnes Park on Tuesday, May 16 for the Columbus Invite Tennis Tourney. At #1 Singles Rhett Peters went 4-0 to become the first Conference Champion at number 1 for Union since 1990 when Boris Fitz did it. Rhett defeated Daniel Buchanan for the second time this season. Daniel is a state qualifier this year for Columbus. Congratulation Rhett for a great day. At #2 Singles Hunter Fleshner went 3-1 to finish second, while #3 Taylor Brown, #4 Cade Rahlf, #5 Sam Ollendieck and #6 Mason Thomsen each finished 1-3.

In doubles, #1 doubles of Peters/Fleshner went 3-1 to capture second place, #2 Doubles Brown/Rahlf went 0-4, and #3 Doubles of Ollendieck/Thomsen went 0-4.

Union finished in 4th place with 22 points. The Boys Tennis team extends a very big thank you to Lisa Pauling and Lynette Hicks for providing lunch/snacks for the team throughout the day and to Stacy Fleshner for contributing food for the team throughout the year.