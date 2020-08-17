Following the conclusion of an abbreviated summer sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, postseason honors in baseball and softball have been awarded, with several Union High School athletes receiving recognition.

Earning Class 2A Third Team All-State recognition in baseball was Union’s senior Rhett Peters. The Knights’ second baseman hit .452, leading the team with 19 hits and 16 runs batted in, as Union completed the season with a 5-7 record.

Along with Peters, other Union players earning All-Conference honors were TJ Freeland and Jordan and Jacob Carey. Peters was also named First Team All-District, while Jordan and Jacob Carey earned Second Team honors.

In softball, senior Natalie Tecklenburg was joined on the All-Conference team by teammates Allie Driscol and Jocelyn Gates.

Team members earning Academic All-Conference softball recognition included Natalie Tecklenburg, Aleah Reisinger, Allie Driscol, Breanna Weltzin and Sarah Roberts.