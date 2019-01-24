Richard J. “Dick” Clark, 72, of La Porte City died on Monday, January 21, 2019 at Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo. He was born October 2, 1946, in Independence, son of John and Elizabeth (Reck) Clark. He graduated from Jesup High School in 1964. He joined the United States Army, completed two tours in Vietnam and was Honorably discharged in 1973.

Dick married Ria Visser on January 7, 1972 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City. He farmed with his dad and brother and more recently his son for many years near La Porte City. He was a member of the La Porte City American Legion. Family, collecting farm implement toys and his grandchildren were a big part of his life.

He is survived by his wife Ria of La Porte City; three children: Michelle (Kevin) Keegan of La Porte City, Kristie (Chad Weber) Clark of Brandon and Shane (Cathy) Clark of La Porte City; five grandchildren: Christian Keegan, Avery and Gavin Weber and Aidyn and Elisabeth Clark; step-grandson, Brad Miller of La Porte City; and sister: Susan (Keith) Werning of Van Horn.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Robert Clark

Funeral Services: 10:30AM Friday, January 25, 2019 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, La Porte City.

Cemetery: Family interment will be at West View Cemetery, La Porte City at a later date.

Visitation will be from: 4:00 to 7:00pm Thursday, January 24, 2019 at the La Porte City Funeral Home

Military Rites were conducted by La Porte City U.S.S. San Diego, American Legion Post #207

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.Kearnsfuneralservice.com